O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Reduces Stake in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 220,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,032 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned 0.09% of Jefferies Financial Group worth $8,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. JCIC Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Jefferies Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Jefferies Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 119.6% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in Jefferies Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. 69.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JEF has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Jefferies Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Jefferies Financial Group from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Jefferies Financial Group from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Jefferies Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.00.

In other news, Director Thomas W. Jones bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.48 per share, for a total transaction of $334,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Kane Michael T. O sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.39, for a total value of $200,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 97,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,243,437.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

JEF traded down $0.30 on Friday, hitting $30.30. 1,306,159 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,833,265. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.99 and a 12 month high of $44.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a PE ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.35.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.32. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 19.09%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.94%.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, and asset management businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates in Investment Banking and Capital Markets, Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate segments. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, restructurings or recapitalizations and private capital advisory transactions; equity and debt underwriting; and corporate lending.

