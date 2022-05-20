O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Sells 1,147 Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,665 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,147 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $11,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,275 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 96.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,409 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,437,000 after acquiring an additional 7,085 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 58,427 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,882,000 after acquiring an additional 16,622 shares during the last quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the third quarter worth $2,805,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 151.3% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 121,241 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $21,500,000 after purchasing an additional 72,990 shares during the period. 99.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.04, for a total value of $3,040,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sabrina Simmons sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.11, for a total value of $820,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,030 shares of company stock worth $4,173,666. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WSM shares. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $219.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Wedbush reduced their target price on Williams-Sonoma to $155.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.74.

Shares of NYSE:WSM traded down $4.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $108.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,796,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,386,181. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a PE ratio of 7.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.53. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $104.94 and a 52 week high of $223.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $141.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $159.77.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $5.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 73.38% and a net margin of 13.66%. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.95 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 15.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. This is a boost from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is currently 21.07%.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

