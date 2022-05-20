O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Sells 207,797 Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) by 36.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 365,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 207,797 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned 0.09% of Ventas worth $18,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ventas by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 6,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in Ventas by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 2,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Ventas by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ventas by 8.0% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Ventas by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

In other Ventas news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 17,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total transaction of $1,087,326.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 69,602 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.40, for a total transaction of $4,412,766.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 121,802 shares of company stock valued at $7,447,849. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ventas stock traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $56.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,642,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,389,580. Ventas, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.44 and a 1-year high of $64.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.00 and a 200 day moving average of $54.35. The company has a market capitalization of $22.59 billion, a PE ratio of 144.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.07). Ventas had a return on equity of 1.35% and a net margin of 3.68%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. Ventas’s payout ratio is 461.55%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VTR. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Ventas from $56.50 to $61.50 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Ventas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Ventas from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ventas in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Ventas from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.42.

About Ventas

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries – healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

