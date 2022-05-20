Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Price Target Increased to $85.00 by Analysts at Capital One Financial

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Capital One Financial to $85.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Capital One Financial currently has an overweight rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Occidental Petroleum’s FY2022 earnings at $7.38 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on OXY. Bank of America lowered shares of Occidental Petroleum from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $63.15.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Occidental Petroleum stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $63.96. 208,314 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,080,236. Occidental Petroleum has a one year low of $21.62 and a one year high of $69.17. The stock has a market cap of $59.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.72.

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $8.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.06 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 25.01% and a return on equity of 47.28%. Occidental Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum will post 9.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is 7.91%.

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 185,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $57.34 per share, with a total value of $10,631,925.46. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 143,162,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,208,931,557.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Avedick Baruyr Poladian sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.23, for a total transaction of $1,144,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 6,783,083 shares of company stock valued at $387,503,934 over the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OXY. GQG Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 26,669,384 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,512,799,000 after acquiring an additional 3,690,561 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 152.8% during the 4th quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 5,080,754 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $147,291,000 after acquiring an additional 3,071,233 shares during the last quarter. Asia Research & Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter worth $145,651,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 2.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 101,902,647 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,781,956,000 after buying an additional 2,385,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 90.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,330,541 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $125,542,000 after buying an additional 2,061,057 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile (Get Rating)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.