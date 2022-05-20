Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Office Properties Income Trust is a real estate investment trust. It owns buildings primarily leased to single tenants as well as government entities. Office Properties Income Trust, formerly known as Government Properties Income Trust, is based in Newton, United States. “

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on OPI. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Office Properties Income Trust from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Office Properties Income Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th.

NASDAQ OPI opened at $20.66 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.70. Office Properties Income Trust has a twelve month low of $19.45 and a twelve month high of $31.69.

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.71). The firm had revenue of $147.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.32 million. Office Properties Income Trust had a negative return on equity of 3.97% and a negative net margin of 10.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Office Properties Income Trust will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 25th were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.65%. Office Properties Income Trust’s payout ratio is -178.86%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 227.0% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.41% of the company’s stock.

Office Properties Income Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

OPI is a REIT focused on owning, operating and leasing properties primarily leased to single tenants and those with high credit quality characteristics such as government entities. OPI is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

