Offshift Market Cap Achieves $3.88 Million (XFT)

Offshift (XFT) traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 20th. Over the last week, Offshift has traded up 39.1% against the US dollar. Offshift has a total market cap of $3.88 million and approximately $219,278.00 worth of Offshift was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Offshift coin can now be purchased for $0.74 or 0.00002531 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29,235.59 or 0.99952429 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.26 or 0.00038481 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002112 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000922 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00016809 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000073 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003404 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001145 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001053 BTC.

About Offshift

Offshift (XFT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 20th, 2017. Offshift’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,237,500 coins. The official website for Offshift is offshift.io . Offshift’s official Twitter account is @Fantasy_CashMN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Offshift is medium.com/@offshift

According to CryptoCompare, “Fantasy Cash is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. XFT features a network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Offshift Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Offshift directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Offshift should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Offshift using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

