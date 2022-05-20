OFS Credit (NASDAQ:OCCI) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OFS Credit (NASDAQ:OCCI – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “OFS Credit Company Inc. operates as a closed-end management investment company. It primarily focuses on investing in debt and subordinated securities; corporate credit investments including leveraged loans and high yield bonds; opportunistic credit investments. OFS Credit Company Inc. is based in Chicago, United States. “

OCCI stock opened at $10.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.81 and a 200-day moving average of $12.63. OFS Credit has a 12 month low of $10.03 and a 12 month high of $16.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.97 million, a P/E ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.61.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 21.51%. OFS Credit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 133.33%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OCCI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in OFS Credit by 25.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 49,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 10,154 shares in the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC raised its stake in OFS Credit by 16.5% in the third quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 106,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 15,157 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in OFS Credit by 10.0% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in OFS Credit by 53.6% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 37,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 12,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in OFS Credit by 3,551.8% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 4,866 shares in the last quarter. 11.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OFS Credit Company, Inc is a fund of OFS Advisor.

