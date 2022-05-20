Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Shares Up 4.4%

Shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) traded up 4.4% on Friday . The company traded as high as $87.24 and last traded at $86.65. 25,384 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,944,259 shares. The stock had previously closed at $83.03.

A number of research firms have issued reports on OKTA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Okta from $250.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on shares of Okta from $260.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Okta from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Okta to $150.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Okta from $230.00 to $195.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.04.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.35 billion, a PE ratio of -14.67 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $183.77.

Okta ( NASDAQ:OKTA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($1.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.27) by $0.07. Okta had a negative net margin of 65.25% and a negative return on equity of 13.61%. The company had revenue of $383.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.37) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Okta, Inc. will post -5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Brett Tighe sold 2,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total transaction of $437,045.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 1,035 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total transaction of $158,272.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,537 shares of company stock valued at $2,984,147 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Okta in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Okta by 944.4% during the 1st quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Okta during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Okta in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Okta by 129.3% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. 76.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

