Old Point Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPOF) Declares $0.13 Quarterly Dividend

Old Point Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPOF – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 18th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share by the bank on Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st.

Old Point Financial has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

OPOF stock opened at $25.34 on Friday. Old Point Financial has a 1-year low of $20.50 and a 1-year high of $27.99. The firm has a market cap of $129.21 million, a PE ratio of 17.84 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OPOF. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Old Point Financial by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,526 shares of the bank’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Old Point Financial by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 20,480 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Old Point Financial by 52.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,630 shares of the bank’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Old Point Financial by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,532 shares of the bank’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 5,473 shares in the last quarter. 32.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Old Point Financial

Old Point Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Old Point National Bank of Phoebus that provides consumer, mortgage, and business banking services for individual and commercial customers in Virginia. The company offers deposit products, including interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and demand deposits.

