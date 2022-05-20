Old Point Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPOF) Declares $0.13 Quarterly Dividend

Old Point Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPOF – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 18th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share by the bank on Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st.
Old Point Financial has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
OPOF stock opened at $25.34 on Friday. Old Point Financial has a 1-year low of $20.50 and a 1-year high of $27.99. The firm has a market cap of $129.21 million, a PE ratio of 17.84 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.25.
About Old Point Financial (Get Rating)
Old Point Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Old Point National Bank of Phoebus that provides consumer, mortgage, and business banking services for individual and commercial customers in Virginia. The company offers deposit products, including interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and demand deposits.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Old Point Financial (OPOF)
- Will John Deere’s Earnings Help to Calm the Markets?
- Rapid7: Could Be Profitable in FY 2022 Despite Bear Market
- Lowe’s Companies Has Not Bottomed
- Silicon Labs Stock is Falling to a Better Place
- The Institutional Tide Has Turned For Cisco Systems
Receive News & Ratings for Old Point Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Point Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.