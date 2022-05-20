Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) Director Sells $2,814,910.86 in Stock

Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) Director C Robert Bunch sold 43,293 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total value of $2,814,910.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of OLN stock opened at $63.31 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $9.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 1.20. Olin Co. has a one year low of $39.90 and a one year high of $65.54.

Get Olin alerts:

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. Olin had a return on equity of 58.94% and a net margin of 15.30%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Olin Co. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. Olin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.97%.

OLN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Olin from $76.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on Olin from $57.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Olin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 30th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Olin from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Olin from $65.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Olin by 1,052.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,249,478 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $244,430,000 after acquiring an additional 3,880,863 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Olin in the fourth quarter valued at about $86,053,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Olin by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,391,847 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $252,618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193,359 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Olin by 1,350.2% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,147,699 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $66,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Olin by 158.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,528,577 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $73,754,000 after acquiring an additional 937,229 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

About Olin (Get Rating)

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Olin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.