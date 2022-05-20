Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Price Target Cut to $38.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Truist Financial from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.
A number of other research firms also recently commented on OLLI. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $83.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $45.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $57.69.
NASDAQ:OLLI traded down $0.26 on Thursday, hitting $42.93. The stock had a trading volume of 47,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,275,519. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.84, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.14. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 1-year low of $37.67 and a 1-year high of $95.43.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. City State Bank purchased a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 652.5% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter.
Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile (Get Rating)
Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (OLLI)
- 3 Retailers That Defied First Quarter Headwinds
- Rapid7: Could Be Profitable in FY 2022 Despite Bear Market
- Will John Deere’s Earnings Help to Calm the Markets?
- Lowe’s Companies Has Not Bottomed
- Silicon Labs Stock is Falling to a Better Place
Receive News & Ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.