Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Price Target Cut to $38.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Truist Financial from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on OLLI. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $83.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $45.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $57.69.

NASDAQ:OLLI traded down $0.26 on Thursday, hitting $42.93. The stock had a trading volume of 47,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,275,519. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.84, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.14. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 1-year low of $37.67 and a 1-year high of $95.43.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet ( NASDAQ:OLLI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The firm had revenue of $501.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. City State Bank purchased a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 652.5% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

