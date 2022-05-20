Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $246.45 Million

Brokerages expect Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHIGet Rating) to announce $246.45 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Omega Healthcare Investors’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $254.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $242.00 million. Omega Healthcare Investors posted sales of $257.42 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Omega Healthcare Investors will report full year sales of $983.18 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $967.20 million to $1.01 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $964.90 million to $1.08 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Omega Healthcare Investors.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHIGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.12. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 42.99% and a return on equity of 10.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on OHI shares. Mizuho lowered their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $34.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Omega Healthcare Investors has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.70.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 125.1% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 65.91% of the company’s stock.

OHI stock traded down $1.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $28.69. 4,324,209 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,084,375. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 5.18 and a current ratio of 5.18. Omega Healthcare Investors has a one year low of $24.81 and a one year high of $38.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a PE ratio of 15.34, a PEG ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.89.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. This is an increase from Omega Healthcare Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is currently 143.32%.

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

