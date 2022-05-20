ON (NYSE:ONON) PT Lowered to $34.00 at Credit Suisse Group

ON (NYSE:ONON – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group to $34.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 64.01% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised ON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 14th. Bank of America assumed coverage on ON in a research note on Monday, May 9th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on ON in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ON in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on ON from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ON currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.33.

Shares of ONON stock opened at $20.73 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.81. ON has a 1-year low of $16.38 and a 1-year high of $55.87.

ON ( NYSE:ONON Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $235.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.83 million. The firm’s revenue was up 67.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that ON will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of ON by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,233,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,861,000 after purchasing an additional 195,301 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of ON by 127.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 49,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after buying an additional 27,478 shares in the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of ON in the first quarter valued at about $328,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of ON by 638.5% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 151,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,769,000 after buying an additional 130,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ON in the first quarter valued at about $2,491,000. Institutional investors own 18.45% of the company’s stock.

On Holding AG develops and distributes sports products worldwide. It offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores. On Holding AG was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

