OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) Receives $69.09 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the sixteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $69.09.

A number of research firms recently commented on OMF. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OneMain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of OneMain in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of OneMain from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of OneMain from $72.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of OneMain in a research report on Friday, April 29th.

Shares of OMF opened at $41.13 on Tuesday. OneMain has a twelve month low of $38.96 and a twelve month high of $63.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.69.

OneMain ( NYSE:OMF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.15. OneMain had a net margin of 25.60% and a return on equity of 40.03%. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.37 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that OneMain will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. OneMain’s payout ratio is 41.53%.

In related news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman acquired 2,500 shares of OneMain stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $40.64 per share, for a total transaction of $101,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 348,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,167,591.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas H. Shulman acquired 1,000 shares of OneMain stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $48.37 per share, with a total value of $48,370.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 4,000 shares of company stock worth $172,295. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OMF. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of OneMain by 20.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 497,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,796,000 after purchasing an additional 82,778 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in OneMain during the third quarter worth about $220,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in OneMain by 145.7% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $837,000 after acquiring an additional 8,964 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in OneMain by 15.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $956,000 after acquiring an additional 2,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in OneMain by 39.4% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 56,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,105,000 after acquiring an additional 15,861 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

