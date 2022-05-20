Onex (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) PT Lowered to C$104.00

Onex (OTCMKTS:ONEXF – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$110.00 to C$104.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ONEXF has been the topic of several other reports. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Onex from C$121.00 to C$118.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Onex from C$108.00 to C$110.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Onex from C$110.00 to C$115.00 in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $110.83.

Shares of ONEXF stock opened at $56.58 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.51. Onex has a 1-year low of $53.80 and a 1-year high of $79.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 16.27 and a quick ratio of 16.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.56.

Onex ( OTCMKTS:ONEXF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $417.00 million for the quarter. Onex had a net margin of 70.24% and a return on equity of 14.19%.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th were given a $0.0777 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. Onex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.45%.

Onex Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions and platform acquisitions. The firm makes investments in buyouts, large- middle market, large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap market and distressed companies. It also invests in recapitalization, growth capital, corporate carve-outs of subsidiaries and mission-critical supply divisions from multinational corporations, operational restructurings of undervalued businesses, and builds up.

