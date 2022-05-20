Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Rating) (TSE:OTC) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 44,712 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 632,059 shares.The stock last traded at $37.76 and had previously closed at $38.00.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on OTEX. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Open Text from $62.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Open Text in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Open Text from C$58.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. TD Securities reduced their target price on Open Text from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Open Text from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Open Text presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.50.
The stock has a market cap of $10.35 billion, a PE ratio of 21.99 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.2209 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. Open Text’s payout ratio is 50.57%.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Open Text in the 4th quarter valued at about $133,815,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Open Text in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,418,000. Harris Associates L P raised its stake in shares of Open Text by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 10,109,221 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $428,536,000 after buying an additional 1,921,206 shares during the period. First Pacific Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Open Text by 171.0% during the 4th quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 2,173,529 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $103,199,000 after buying an additional 1,371,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Open Text by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,025,395 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $196,228,000 after acquiring an additional 845,896 shares during the period. 70.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Open Text Company Profile (NASDAQ:OTEX)
Open Text Corporation engages in the designs, develops, markets, and sells information management software and solutions. It offers content services; business network that manages data within the organization and outside the firewall; security and protection solutions for defending against cyber threats, and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; digital investigation and forensic security solutions; OpenText security solutions to address information cyber resilience needs; Carbonite and Webroot products; and OpenText Information Management software platform.
