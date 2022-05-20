Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Rating) (TSE:OTC) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 44,712 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 632,059 shares.The stock last traded at $37.76 and had previously closed at $38.00.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OTEX. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Open Text from $62.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Open Text in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Open Text from C$58.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. TD Securities reduced their target price on Open Text from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Open Text from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Open Text presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.50.

The stock has a market cap of $10.35 billion, a PE ratio of 21.99 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Open Text ( NASDAQ:OTEX Get Rating ) (TSE:OTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. Open Text had a return on equity of 20.16% and a net margin of 13.66%. The business had revenue of $882.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $883.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Open Text Co. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.2209 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. Open Text’s payout ratio is 50.57%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Open Text in the 4th quarter valued at about $133,815,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Open Text in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,418,000. Harris Associates L P raised its stake in shares of Open Text by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 10,109,221 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $428,536,000 after buying an additional 1,921,206 shares during the period. First Pacific Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Open Text by 171.0% during the 4th quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 2,173,529 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $103,199,000 after buying an additional 1,371,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Open Text by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,025,395 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $196,228,000 after acquiring an additional 845,896 shares during the period. 70.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Open Text Corporation engages in the designs, develops, markets, and sells information management software and solutions. It offers content services; business network that manages data within the organization and outside the firewall; security and protection solutions for defending against cyber threats, and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; digital investigation and forensic security solutions; OpenText security solutions to address information cyber resilience needs; Carbonite and Webroot products; and OpenText Information Management software platform.

