Orbitcoin (ORB) Price Hits $0.0730 on Top Exchanges

Orbitcoin (ORB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 20th. In the last week, Orbitcoin has traded 0.4% lower against the dollar. One Orbitcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0730 or 0.00000241 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Orbitcoin has a total market cap of $235,146.92 and approximately $1.00 worth of Orbitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30,310.44 or 1.00048123 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.71 or 0.00038655 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.45 or 0.00196219 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.80 or 0.00088474 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.80 or 0.00128059 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.96 or 0.00224332 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00006576 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002976 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000200 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000910 BTC.

About Orbitcoin

Orbitcoin (ORB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Orbitcoin’s total supply is 3,220,616 coins. Orbitcoin’s official website is orbitcoin.org . Orbitcoin’s official Twitter account is @OrBitcoinLove and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin that is a clone but with the added mission of trying to encourage scientific research. OrbitCoin is a PoW/PoS hybrid without the PoS reward to reduce inflation but maintain the resistance to 51% attacks. There are transaction messages with a 30 second block time, a block reward that halves from 0.25 to a minimal 0.00000001. There are four transaction confirmations needed and 200 for newly mined blocks. block hashing is BLAKE2sPoW hashing is NeoScryptPoS hashing is SHA-256d “

Orbitcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orbitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Orbitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

