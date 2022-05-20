Orient Overseas (International) (OTCMKTS:OROVY) Sets New 1-Year High Following Dividend Announcement

Orient Overseas (International) Limited (OTCMKTS:OROVY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as $162.00 and last traded at $161.50, with a volume of 2322 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $152.30.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th will be issued a $16.3772 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 25.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 25th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $137.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.56.

Orient Overseas (International) Limited, an investment holding company, provides container transport and logistics services in Asia, Europe, Australia, North America, and internationally. The company offers supply-chain management and distribution services; and containerised shipping services in various trade lanes comprising Trans-Pacific, Trans-Atlantic, Asia/Europe, Asia/Australia, and Intra-Asia trades.

