Orient Overseas (International) (OTCMKTS:OROVY) Sets New 1-Year High Following Dividend Announcement

Orient Overseas (International) Limited (OTCMKTS:OROVY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as $162.00 and last traded at $161.50, with a volume of 2322 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $152.30.
The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th will be issued a $16.3772 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 25.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 25th.
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $137.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.56.
Orient Overseas (International) Limited, an investment holding company, provides container transport and logistics services in Asia, Europe, Australia, North America, and internationally. The company offers supply-chain management and distribution services; and containerised shipping services in various trade lanes comprising Trans-Pacific, Trans-Atlantic, Asia/Europe, Asia/Australia, and Intra-Asia trades.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Orient Overseas (International) (OROVY)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/16 – 5/20
- 3 Retailers That Defied First Quarter Headwinds
- Rapid7: Could Be Profitable in FY 2022 Despite Bear Market
- Will John Deere’s Earnings Help to Calm the Markets?
- Lowe’s Companies Has Not Bottomed
Receive News & Ratings for Orient Overseas (International) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orient Overseas (International) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.