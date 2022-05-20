Orion Office REIT (NYSE:ONL) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Orion Office REIT (NYSE:ONL – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.66-$1.74 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE:ONL traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.10. The stock had a trading volume of 10,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 665,837. Orion Office REIT has a fifty-two week low of $12.04 and a fifty-two week high of $32.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.34.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Orion Office REIT in the fourth quarter valued at $171,893,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Orion Office REIT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,943,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Orion Office REIT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,250,000. Silver Point Capital L.P. bought a new position in shares of Orion Office REIT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,498,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of Orion Office REIT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,518,000. Institutional investors own 82.95% of the company’s stock.

Orion Office REIT Company Profile

Orion Office REIT specializes in the ownership, acquisition and management of a diversified portfolio of mission-critical and corporate headquarters office buildings in high-quality suburban markets across the U.S. The portfolio is leased primarily on a single-tenant net lease basis to creditworthy tenants.

