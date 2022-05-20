Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) Reaches New 12-Month Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Outfront Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Friday after Citigroup lowered their price target on the stock from $31.00 to $30.00. The stock traded as low as $20.03 and last traded at $20.28, with a volume of 24992 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $20.19.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on Outfront Media in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Outfront Media from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Outfront Media in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.50.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Outfront Media in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Outfront Media in the first quarter worth $41,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Outfront Media during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Outfront Media by 78.9% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Outfront Media in the 1st quarter worth about $136,000.

The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 40.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.02 and its 200-day moving average is $25.93.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.17). Outfront Media had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 10.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. Analysts forecast that Outfront Media Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.95%. Outfront Media’s dividend payout ratio is 240.00%.

About Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT)

Outfront Media Inc leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, Outfront Media Inc will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

