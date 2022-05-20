Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) Receives $87.25 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $87.25.

Several research analysts have weighed in on OSTK shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Overstock.com from $150.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Overstock.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Overstock.com from $140.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Overstock.com from $161.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Overstock.com in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Overstock.com alerts:

NASDAQ:OSTK opened at $27.83 on Tuesday. Overstock.com has a 52 week low of $27.07 and a 52 week high of $111.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.48, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 3.85.

Overstock.com ( NASDAQ:OSTK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.03). Overstock.com had a return on equity of 18.83% and a net margin of 14.56%. The company had revenue of $536.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $573.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Overstock.com will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Krista Dalton sold 8,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.60, for a total value of $350,369.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $317,931.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Eric Glen Nickle sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total transaction of $40,030.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $519,549.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,236 shares of company stock valued at $750,760. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in Overstock.com by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 411,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,066,000 after purchasing an additional 104,497 shares during the last quarter. swisspartners Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. swisspartners Ltd. now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 406,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,672,000 after acquiring an additional 12,592 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,435,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,713,000 after acquiring an additional 93,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 162.8% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 20,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 12,588 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

Overstock.com Company Profile (Get Rating)

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States. The company offers furniture, décor, area rug, bedding and bath, home improvement, outdoor, and kitchen and dining items. It provides its products and services through its internet websites comprising overstock.com, o.co, overstock.ca, and overstockgovernment.com.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Overstock.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Overstock.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.