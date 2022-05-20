Pacific Health Care Organization (OTCMKTS:PFHO) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.86

Pacific Health Care Organization, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PFHO – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.86 and traded as low as $0.82. Pacific Health Care Organization shares last traded at $0.83, with a volume of 20,000 shares trading hands.
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.85.
Pacific Health Care Organization Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PFHO)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Pacific Health Care Organization (PFHO)
- 3 Retailers That Defied First Quarter Headwinds
- Rapid7: Could Be Profitable in FY 2022 Despite Bear Market
- Will John Deere’s Earnings Help to Calm the Markets?
- Lowe’s Companies Has Not Bottomed
- Silicon Labs Stock is Falling to a Better Place
Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Health Care Organization Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Health Care Organization and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.