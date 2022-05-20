Pacific Health Care Organization (OTCMKTS:PFHO) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.86

Pacific Health Care Organization, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PFHO – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.86 and traded as low as $0.82. Pacific Health Care Organization shares last traded at $0.83, with a volume of 20,000 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.85.

Pacific Health Care Organization Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PFHO)

Pacific Health Care Organization, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty workers' compensation managed care services for self-administered employers, insurers, third-party administrators, municipalities, and other industries in the United States. The company is involved in managing health care organizations (HCOs) and medical provider networks (MPNs); and negotiates legal agreements for the implementation of workers' compensation carve-outs for California customers.

