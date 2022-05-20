Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) Sets New 52-Week Low at $30.14

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $30.14 and last traded at $30.18, with a volume of 3554 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.76.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PPBI. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Stephens lowered Pacific Premier Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Pacific Premier Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.75.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.04.

Pacific Premier Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PPBI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $187.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.69 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 42.15% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s payout ratio is 37.18%.

In related news, Director Joseph L. Garrett sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.21, for a total value of $78,025.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 83,075 shares in the company, valued at $2,592,770.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 12,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 5.2% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 1.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $985,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 76,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,074,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 42.6% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.89% of the company’s stock.

About Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI)

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

