Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Price Target Cut to $600.00

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Jefferies Financial Group to $600.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on PANW. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $610.00 to $729.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Palo Alto Networks from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $600.00 to $620.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $605.00 to $587.00 in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $585.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $630.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $628.88.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

PANW opened at $436.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.06 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $569.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $540.75. Palo Alto Networks has a 12 month low of $337.13 and a 12 month high of $640.90.

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The network technology company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 42.84% and a negative net margin of 9.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.62) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks will post -1.29 EPS for the current year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $598.00, for a total value of $5,681,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 25,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $552.67, for a total transaction of $13,954,917.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,032 shares of company stock worth $40,587,677 over the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,255,426 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $697,942,000 after acquiring an additional 137,962 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 317.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,237,932 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $689,231,000 after buying an additional 941,271 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,043,598 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $581,034,000 after buying an additional 161,660 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 941,293 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $578,094,000 after buying an additional 85,993 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter worth about $522,352,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

About Palo Alto Networks (Get Rating)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.