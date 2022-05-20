Park Lawn (TSE:PLC) Price Target Cut to C$43.00

Park Lawn (TSE:PLC – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Scotiabank from C$44.00 to C$43.00 in a report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James set a C$52.00 price target on Park Lawn and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Park Lawn from C$53.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. CIBC reduced their price target on Park Lawn from C$48.00 to C$43.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price target on Park Lawn from C$45.50 to C$45.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Park Lawn has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$46.81.

Get Park Lawn alerts:

Shares of TSE PLC opened at C$33.31 on Monday. Park Lawn has a one year low of C$31.05 and a one year high of C$42.13. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.13 billion and a PE ratio of 30.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$33.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$36.90.

Park Lawn ( TSE:PLC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.39 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$99.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$101.00 million. Research analysts anticipate that Park Lawn will post 1.7499999 EPS for the current year.

Park Lawn Company Profile (Get Rating)

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides deathcare products and services in Canada and the United States. The company primarily offers cemetery lots, crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, and other merchandise, as well as funeral, after life celebration, cemetery, and cremation services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Park Lawn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Lawn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.