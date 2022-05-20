Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $253.59

Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $253.59 and last traded at $254.76, with a volume of 16455 shares. The stock had previously closed at $262.69.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $376.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $384.00 to $338.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $305.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $356.71.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $277.92 and its 200-day moving average is $299.54. The stock has a market cap of $32.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.61 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.07% and a net margin of 10.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 18.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $1.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This is a positive change from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.14%.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, Director James L. Wainscott purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $267.78 per share, for a total transaction of $535,560.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,627,238.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James L. Wainscott acquired 1,000 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $273.44 per share, with a total value of $273,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,998,483.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 9.9% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 61,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,377,000 after purchasing an additional 13,603 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 1st quarter valued at $5,717,000. Finally, Auxier Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 80.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Company's Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

