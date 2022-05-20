ParkinGo (GOT) One Day Volume Tops $7.00

ParkinGo (GOT) traded up 28.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 20th. ParkinGo has a total market cap of $1.67 million and approximately $7.00 worth of ParkinGo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ParkinGo has traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ParkinGo coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0826 or 0.00000273 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30,351.91 or 1.00158660 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.01 or 0.00039618 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000925 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001725 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00017445 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000073 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003285 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001274 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001050 BTC.

ParkinGo Coin Profile

ParkinGo is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ParkinGo’s total supply is 94,808,613 coins and its circulating supply is 20,168,694 coins. ParkinGo’s official website is parkingo.io/en

According to CryptoCompare, “ParkinGO (GOT) is a transportation network service with 55 locations in operation across Europe. Over the past twenty years, the ParkinGo network has transformed car service into customer service and their move to blockchain is expected to bring about a new level of efficiency and transparency to its 2.5 million customers. “

Buying and Selling ParkinGo

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParkinGo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ParkinGo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ParkinGo using one of the exchanges listed above.

