Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $2.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Passage Bio Inc. is a genetic medicines company. It is focused on developing transformative therapies for rare, monogenic central nervous system diseases. The company’s principal product includes GM1 gangliosidosis, frontotemporal dementia and Krabbe disease which is in clinical stage. Passage Bio Inc. is based in Philadelphia, United States. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush restated an outperform rating on shares of Passage Bio in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Passage Bio from $25.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Passage Bio from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Passage Bio from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Chardan Capital decreased their target price on shares of Passage Bio from $43.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.50.

Shares of NASDAQ PASG opened at $1.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.80. Passage Bio has a 12-month low of $1.57 and a 12-month high of $16.14.

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.09. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.76) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Passage Bio will post -3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc purchased 221,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.93 per share, for a total transaction of $427,495.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 6,537,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,618,191.39. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bruce A. Goldsmith acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.15 per share, for a total transaction of $31,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. bought a new position in Passage Bio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,529,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Passage Bio by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,491,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,171,000 after acquiring an additional 373,532 shares in the last quarter. Deep Track Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Passage Bio by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 3,375,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,463,000 after acquiring an additional 158,003 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Passage Bio by 495.1% in the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,915,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,593,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Passage Bio by 89.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,146,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,177,000 after purchasing an additional 540,546 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Passage Bio, Inc, a genetic medicines company, develops transformative therapies for central nervous system diseases. It develops PBGM01, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GLB1 gene encoding lysosomal acid beta-galactosidase for infantile GM1; PBFT02, which utilizes an AAV1 capsid to deliver to the brain a functional granulin (GRN) and gene encoding progranulin (PGRN) for the treatment of FTD-GRN; and PBKR03, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GALC gene encoding the hydrolytic enzyme galactosylceramidase for infantile Krabbe disease.

