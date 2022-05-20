Patrizia (OTCMKTS:PTZIF) Price Target Cut to €21.80

Patrizia (OTCMKTS:PTZIF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Berenberg Bank from €30.00 ($31.25) to €21.80 ($22.71) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Patrizia from €35.00 ($36.46) to €30.00 ($31.25) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PTZIF traded down $0.89 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.75. 4,283 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 150. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.07. Patrizia has a 52 week low of $12.70 and a 52 week high of $13.64.

PATRIZIA AG has been active as an investment manager in the real estate market across Europe for more than 35 years. PATRIZIA's activities include the acquisition, management, repositioning and disposal of residential and commercial real estate through its best-in-class local network in all key markets.

