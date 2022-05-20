Paybswap (PAYB) Reaches One Day Volume of $19.00

Paybswap (PAYB) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 20th. During the last week, Paybswap has traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar. One Paybswap coin can now be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Paybswap has a market cap of $75,503.59 and $19.00 worth of Paybswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Paybswap Profile

Paybswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 154,142,639 coins. The Reddit community for Paybswap is https://reddit.com/r/Paybswap . Paybswap’s official Twitter account is @paybswap

Paybswap Coin Trading

