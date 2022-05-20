PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of PayPal from $260.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $166.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $180.00 to $118.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $152.83.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $81.28 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $94.13 billion, a PE ratio of 26.83, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $99.55 and a 200 day moving average of $142.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. PayPal has a one year low of $71.83 and a one year high of $310.16.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88. PayPal had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 17.90%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that PayPal will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total transaction of $1,259,920.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,403,500.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 40,749 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.62, for a total value of $4,100,164.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in PayPal by 66.9% in the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 45,066 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,212,000 after buying an additional 18,058 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the 1st quarter valued at about $334,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the 1st quarter valued at about $697,000. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 371.4% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 72,598 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,396,000 after purchasing an additional 57,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 6,353 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

