PayPoint (OTCMKTS:PYPTF) Receives Sell Rating from Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of PayPoint (OTCMKTS:PYPTF – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning, TipRanks reports. Barclays currently has a $540.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PayPoint from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, March 19th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PYPTF remained flat at $$7.00 during midday trading on Thursday. PayPoint has a 12 month low of $7.00 and a 12 month high of $7.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.20.

PayPoint plc provides payments and banking, shopping, and E-commerce services and products in the United Kingdom. It offers bill payment services, such as over-the-counter payments, digital bill payments, and cash out services; top-ups, including mobiles phones, eMoney vouchers, prepaid debit cards, and lottery tickets; and retail services comprising ATM, card payments, parcels, money transfer, SIM cards, EPoS, and receipt advertising.

