PCI-PAL (LON:PCIP) Shares Down 2.3%

PCI-PAL PLC (LON:PCIP – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 2.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 62 ($0.76) and last traded at GBX 62.50 ($0.77). 13,918 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 208,425 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 64 ($0.79).

The stock has a market capitalization of £39.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 63.92 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 62.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

In other PCI-PAL news, insider James Barham acquired 33,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 59 ($0.73) per share, for a total transaction of £19,874.15 ($24,499.69). Also, insider William Good bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 58 ($0.71) per share, for a total transaction of £29,000 ($35,749.51).

PCI-PAL PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides payment card industry (PCI) compliance solutions and telephony services primarily in the United Kingdom, European Union, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. It offers data secure payment card authorizations for call center operations; and Agent Assist, a PCI compliant solution to enhance contact center customer experience.

