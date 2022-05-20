Pearson (NYSE:PSO) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pearson (NYSE:PSO – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Pearson is a global media conglomerate. They publish books, periodicals, reports and screen-based services for professional communities worldwide, under brand names which include the Financial Times, Pitman Publishing and Churchill Livingstone. “

Get Pearson alerts:

Several other research firms have also issued reports on PSO. Barclays started coverage on Pearson in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set an equal weight rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Pearson in a report on Sunday, April 10th. They set a buy rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered Pearson from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Pearson from GBX 703 ($8.67) to GBX 740 ($9.12) in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Pearson from GBX 930 ($11.46) to GBX 900 ($11.09) in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $608.50.

PSO opened at $9.46 on Tuesday. Pearson has a 52-week low of $7.68 and a 52-week high of $12.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.03 and its 200-day moving average is $8.99.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.1894 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%. This is a positive change from Pearson’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pearson during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Pearson by 72.0% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Pearson by 91.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,575 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Pearson in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Pearson by 77.2% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,663 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.35% of the company’s stock.

Pearson Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pearson plc provides educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Higher Education, and Workforce Skills.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pearson (PSO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pearson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pearson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.