Pendle Achieves Market Cap of $7.62 Million (PENDLE)

Pendle (PENDLE) traded 7.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 20th. Pendle has a market cap of $7.62 million and approximately $1.39 million worth of Pendle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pendle coin can now be purchased for about $0.0482 or 0.00000165 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Pendle has traded down 20.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 410.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,244.14 or 0.04250686 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003413 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001408 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001754 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $149.60 or 0.00511121 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.74 or 0.00033261 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $51,559.47 or 1.76155850 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00008859 BTC.

Pendle Profile

Pendle’s total supply is 188,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 158,173,093 coins. Pendle’s official Twitter account is @pendle_fi

