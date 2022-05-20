Pendle Market Cap Reaches $8.24 Million (PENDLE)

Pendle (PENDLE) traded down 7.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 19th. Pendle has a market cap of $8.24 million and approximately $578,745.00 worth of Pendle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Pendle has traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar. One Pendle coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0521 or 0.00000172 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003298 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $177.17 or 0.00584937 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001384 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001762 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $134.76 or 0.00444931 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.01 or 0.00033039 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,828.63 or 1.57912232 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00008668 BTC.

Pendle Coin Profile

Pendle’s total supply is 188,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 158,173,093 coins. Pendle’s official Twitter account is @pendle_fi

Buying and Selling Pendle

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pendle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pendle should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pendle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

