Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWOD) Director Buys $28,287.50 in Stock

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWOD – Get Rating) Director Charles E. Kranich purchased 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.63 per share, for a total transaction of $28,287.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $594,535.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of PWOD traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.40. The company had a trading volume of 407 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,110. The firm has a market cap of $158.14 million, a P/E ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.50 and a 52-week high of $26.70.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.71%. Penns Woods Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.39%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Penns Woods Bancorp in a report on Friday, May 13th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Penns Woods Bancorp by 49.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 6,991 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp by 125.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Penns Woods Bancorp by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 57,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,365,000 after buying an additional 1,526 shares during the period. M3F Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp by 72.4% during the 3rd quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 102,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,441,000 after purchasing an additional 42,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $262,000. 18.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Jersey Shore State Bank and Luzerne Bank, which provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. It accepts time, demand, and savings deposits, including super NOW accounts, statement savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as checking and individual retirement accounts.

