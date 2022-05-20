PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) Price Target Lowered to $66.00 at Credit Suisse Group

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Credit Suisse Group to $66.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on PFSI. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $103.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $117.00 to $98.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PennyMac Financial Services has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $78.71.

Shares of NYSE PFSI traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $46.35. 7,722 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 744,175. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.21. PennyMac Financial Services has a 1 year low of $44.25 and a 1 year high of $71.52.

PennyMac Financial Services ( NYSE:PFSI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $657.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $622.14 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 27.78% and a return on equity of 25.12%. The business’s revenue was down 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.15 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that PennyMac Financial Services will post 8.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.42%.

In other PennyMac Financial Services news, insider Doug Jones sold 20,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total value of $930,651.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,349 shares in the company, valued at $2,201,728.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CIO Vandad Fartaj sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total transaction of $112,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 108,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,905,911.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 64,750 shares of company stock worth $3,423,927. Corporate insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth $120,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth $164,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.61% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

