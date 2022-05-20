PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on PFSI. BTIG Research assumed coverage on PennyMac Financial Services in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. They set a buy rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on PennyMac Financial Services from $103.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PennyMac Financial Services from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on PennyMac Financial Services from $117.00 to $98.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PennyMac Financial Services presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $78.71.

Get PennyMac Financial Services alerts:

PFSI stock opened at $46.43 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.21. PennyMac Financial Services has a twelve month low of $44.25 and a twelve month high of $71.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.44.

PennyMac Financial Services ( NYSE:PFSI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $657.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $622.14 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 27.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PennyMac Financial Services will post 8.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. PennyMac Financial Services’s payout ratio is 6.42%.

In other PennyMac Financial Services news, CEO David Spector sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.23, for a total value of $858,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CIO Vandad Fartaj sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total value of $112,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 108,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,905,911.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,750 shares of company stock valued at $3,423,927 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PFSI. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 2.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 111,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after buying an additional 2,862 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 38.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 431,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,615,000 after purchasing an additional 120,117 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 13.2% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 0.8% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 411,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,167,000 after purchasing an additional 3,336 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 11.1% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 6,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period. 62.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PennyMac Financial Services (Get Rating)

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.