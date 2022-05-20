Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) Price Target Cut to $220.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Citigroup from $280.00 to $220.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

PEN has been the topic of several other research reports. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Penumbra in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $350.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $321.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Penumbra in a research report on Friday, March 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $272.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Penumbra from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $261.63.

PEN opened at $142.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 5.31 and a quick ratio of 3.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $188.20 and its 200 day moving average is $224.23. Penumbra has a fifty-two week low of $130.96 and a fifty-two week high of $293.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -837.30 and a beta of 0.61.

Penumbra ( NYSE:PEN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $203.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.39 million. Penumbra had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a positive return on equity of 1.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Penumbra will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.32, for a total transaction of $337,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,028 shares of company stock valued at $682,033. 7.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 45,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Penumbra by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Penumbra in the 4th quarter worth about $1,439,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Penumbra during the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,995,000. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. grew its position in Penumbra by 149.3% during the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra RED, JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, BMX96, DDC, and PX SLIM brands.

