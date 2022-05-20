pEOS Hits Market Capitalization of $619,800.92 (PEOS)

pEOS (PEOS) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 19th. One pEOS coin can currently be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, pEOS has traded 66.8% lower against the US dollar. pEOS has a total market cap of $619,800.92 and approximately $35.00 worth of pEOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get pEOS alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003293 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $178.44 or 0.00588285 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001412 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001768 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $126.98 or 0.00418639 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.06 or 0.00033154 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47,790.89 or 1.57555082 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00008633 BTC.

pEOS Coin Profile

pEOS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 828,353,669 coins. The official website for pEOS is peos.one . pEOS’s official message board is medium.com/@pEOS_one . pEOS’s official Twitter account is @peos_one and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “pEOS is a smart contract implementation of a privacy token, based on the technology that powers the anonymous cryptocurrency Monero, which is capable of running on top of EOSIO software. It allows private and untraceable transactions of, its EOS-based token, pEOS, among EOS users. Before EOSIO enabled developers to utilize system level languages like C++, the development of highly complex smart contracts like pEOS was almost impossible. “

pEOS Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as pEOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade pEOS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy pEOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for pEOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for pEOS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.