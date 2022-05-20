PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Johnson Financial Group LLC

Johnson Financial Group LLC reduced its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 204 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at $256,000. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 5,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 2,300,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,044,000 after purchasing an additional 62,463 shares in the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. DZ Bank cut shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $163.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $183.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PepsiCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $176.56.

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Eugene Willemsen sold 4,560 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total transaction of $800,781.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,453,523.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP David Flavell sold 5,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total value of $901,816.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,275 shares in the company, valued at $4,951,235.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PEP traded down $0.66 on Friday, hitting $160.54. 120,128 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,103,351. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $144.61 and a 12 month high of $177.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $169.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $168.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.05, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.58.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $16.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.54 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 53.44% and a net margin of 12.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.82%.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

