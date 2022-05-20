Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on WOOF. Citigroup reduced their price target on Petco Health and Wellness from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Wedbush increased their price target on Petco Health and Wellness from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a buy rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Petco Health and Wellness from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.33.

Shares of NASDAQ WOOF opened at $16.77 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Petco Health and Wellness has a 1-year low of $15.70 and a 1-year high of $28.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.94 and its 200-day moving average is $19.82.

Petco Health and Wellness ( NASDAQ:WOOF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Petco Health and Wellness had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 2.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Petco Health and Wellness will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 15,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 264,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,570,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in Petco Health and Wellness by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Petco Health and Wellness by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. 62.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

