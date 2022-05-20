Petix & Botte Co Acquires Shares of 6,755 Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV)

Petix & Botte Co acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 6,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 887,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,593,000 after buying an additional 3,318 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 771,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,524,000 after buying an additional 30,313 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 219,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,524,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 171,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 156,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,209,000 after purchasing an additional 4,429 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $52.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 310 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,210. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $51.51 and a 52 week high of $58.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.39.

