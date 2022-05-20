Petix & Botte Co Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Petix & Botte Co trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 53.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,513 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up about 3.1% of Petix & Botte Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Petix & Botte Co’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $4,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2,875.0% during the 4th quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter worth $32,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Savior LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Savior LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded up $1.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $196.64. The company had a trading volume of 11,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,107,958. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $192.12 and a 12-month high of $244.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $216.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $226.40.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

