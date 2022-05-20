Petix & Botte Co Cuts Stock Position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Petix & Botte Co lowered its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating) by 46.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 109,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95,854 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF makes up approximately 8.0% of Petix & Botte Co’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Petix & Botte Co’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $12,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,066,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,137,119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752,789 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 6,837.3% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 945,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 931,644 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,937,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,324,902,000 after purchasing an additional 310,222 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 958,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,824,000 after acquiring an additional 295,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,603,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,175,000 after purchasing an additional 240,405 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IUSG traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $86.49. The stock had a trading volume of 2,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 738,424. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $84.30 and a 52 week high of $117.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $98.18 and a 200 day moving average of $105.07.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. This is a boost from iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%.

