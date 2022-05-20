Petix & Botte Co Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Petix & Botte Co lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 64.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,367 shares during the period. Petix & Botte Co’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JT Stratford LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 4,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 315,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,709,000 after acquiring an additional 9,657 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 16,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,423,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 25,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,221,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BIV traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $78.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,507,517. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $77.48 and a 52 week high of $91.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $79.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.38.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

