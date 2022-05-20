Petix & Botte Co Has $1.39 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Petix & Botte Co trimmed its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 57.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,336 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Petix & Botte Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Petix & Botte Co’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VO. American National Bank grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 180.6% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 545.2% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VO traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $207.46. 4,164 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,104,941. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $201.98 and a 12 month high of $261.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $227.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $237.77.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.