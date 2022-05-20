Petix & Botte Co Has $208,000 Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Petix & Botte Co decreased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 39.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 46 shares during the period. Petix & Botte Co’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Fortis Advisors LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 118,154.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 709,529 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,194,000 after buying an additional 708,929 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Alphabet by 62.0% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 890,592 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,577,008,000 after buying an additional 340,733 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $754,814,000. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 6.5% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,029,337 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,074,234,000 after purchasing an additional 184,833 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 843,962 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,442,083,000 after purchasing an additional 178,690 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Cowen raised their price target on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on Alphabet from $3,660.00 to $3,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,308.77.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,691.68, for a total transaction of $113,050.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Brin Sergey sold 5,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,588.31, for a total value of $13,935,461.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 570,715 shares of company stock worth $75,992,391. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded down $4.78 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2,210.13. The company had a trading volume of 16,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,756,386. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2,551.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,722.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.13. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,202.27 and a fifty-two week high of $3,042.00.

Alphabet’s stock is scheduled to split before the market opens on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same period last year, the business earned $26.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 112.62 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

