Petix & Botte Co Has $839,000 Holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Petix & Botte Co lessened its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating) by 53.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,973 shares during the quarter. Petix & Botte Co’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,831,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,049,000 after purchasing an additional 730,744 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2,523.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 67,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,976,000 after purchasing an additional 64,928 shares during the period. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $287,000. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC now owns 88,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,808,000 after acquiring an additional 20,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,017,000.

Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF stock traded down $0.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $87.80. 947,373 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $93.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.38. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a twelve month low of $55.69 and a twelve month high of $67.97.

